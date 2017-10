Kansas’ most popular Halloween candy has changed this year.

According to candystore.com, M&M’s ruled last year, but a new champion has taken over. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the new king of the Sunflower State. It is followed by M&Ms and double bubble gum.

Click on the interactive map to see the top 3 favorite candies in your area.

