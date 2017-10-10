Man sentenced in kidnapping of Kansas woman who was killed

Amanda Clemons

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Junction City man who participated in the kidnapping of a woman who was later killed has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 33-year-old Christopher Pugh was sentenced Tuesday after he admitted that he helped kidnap 24-year-old Amanda Clemons in February 2014.

Pugh was among a group of people who kidnapped Clemons from a Junction City hotel and beat her, while demanding that she pay $300.

Clemons eventually was allowed to call her young son and mother and the mother called police. When police called Clemons, Pugh left the scene.

Prosecutors say Clemons was taken to a remote bridge in Geary County and beaten, and eventually her throat was cut.

Three other people have been sentenced to jail and a fourth is awaiting sentencing.

