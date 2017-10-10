Cleaning up the Broadway corridor: Is policing initiative working?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in July, KSN told you about a community policing initiative put forth by the Wichita Police Department to clean up the Broadway corridor.

On Tuesday, KSN went to a neighborhood on South Topeka to ask residents how they think that initiative is working?

“I have been here almost like two years, and that area over there and I have lived over here. It is about the same,” said Nathan Duke, resident.

In July, police began walking the streets in an effort to clean up the Broadway corridor.

“I haven’t seen a cop walk up here at all. I haven’t even seen a cop walk up and down my street,” Duke said.

But police don’t agree.

“I know the gentleman up the street who has a convenient store. He has been very pleased with the response along with several of the businesses along the corridor,” said Capt. Jeff Weible.

Captain Weible said the six officers have logged 495 hours on their feet alone spanning the area from Pawnee to 21st Street and Water Street to St. Francis.

He said because of the time spent, they’ve netted 82 felony arrests and 192 misdemeanor arrests.

“The long-term goal of the project is to reduce the crime along the corridor area and make the area and businesses feel safer,” said Weible.

But residents were promised police on bikes.

“It was all talk. I ain’t seen crap,” said Duke.

Something that hasn’t happened yet. Captain Weible said they are still waiting on them to arrive.

Captain Weible told KSN they will look at this on an annual basis and assess if the project is working.

Now, it lasts four years, and he said if it brings down crime in the corridor, they want to expand their efforts.

