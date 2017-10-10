‘I told them to get out’: Couple with 7 children escape fast moving blaze

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nine people, including two newborns, were taken to the hospital after crews responded to a fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 6:30 in the 500 block of South Sedgwick.

Everyone was asleep when Anthony Stackhouse smelled smoke. He and his wife were able to get everyone out of the house in time.

KSN followed Stackhouse after he was released from the hospital. He was able to go back to the place he and his family used to call home.

“As we came through here, I seen the flames through the room. The kids were laying here. I told them to get out.”

The fire started in the kids room. Luckily, they weren’t in it. Anthony said once he and his wife realized what was happening, they had less than a minute to get their newborn twins out.

“Just running back trying to get my newborns out of the back of the house and making sure they get through. I just thank god that we made it. I don’t know how we made it, but I thank god that we did.”

A mother and a father, both thankful, but also worried.

“You can say, I want to grab this, I want to grab that, you just don’t have time. You don’t have time to do nothing but get out. My kids ran out the house with no shoes on. My son had just basketball shorts on. That’s it. And now we have nothing. We have to start all over.”

Right now, crews are working to determine the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, all family members have been treated and released from teh hospital.

Father of 7 kids says he barely got his newborn twins out of the house in time. More on @KSNNews at 5 & 6. pic.twitter.com/IiaZLX3wXL — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) October 10, 2017

