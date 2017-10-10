Governor Brownback issues first pardon over 1994 theft case

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has issued his first pardon in almost seven years in office to a man convicted of felony theft as a college student in 1994.

Brownback’s office announced the pardon Tuesday for Mark Schmitt of Parker, Colorado. Schmitt is a Liberal native convicted of felony theft while living as a college student in Ottawa.

The governor’s office said the charge arose from a false insurance claim for $1,552. It said Schmitt completed probation, paid restitution and had his record expunged.

Brownback said in a statement that Schmitt has proven since to be “a man of character.”

Brownback’s office said Schmitt applied for a pardon from former Democratic Gov. Mark Parkinson but the paperwork was lost. Brownback succeeded Parkinson in January 2011.

Brownback denied 72 other clemency applications.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s