The October 9th Shot of the Day comes from Erin Jefferess who took this shot of her son Hayes enjoying the weather.

The October 6th Shot of the Day comes from Rick Dearden from Scott City with this cool storm shot.

The October 5th Shot of the Day comes from Ron Berglund who took this picture of some Aspens in Colorado.

The October 4th Shot of the Day comes from Christopher Whitworth who took this mountain shot in Breckenridge, Colorado.