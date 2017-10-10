$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches another 72-hour fare sale

Southwest Airlines has kicked off another fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets if you’re not looking to go far.

The sale launched Tuesday morning, and have to be booked by October 12.

There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won’t be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only.

Regardless of the fine print (which you can read here), there are still some great deals for people looking for a quick vacation. One-way sale fares for domestic flights are $49, $79, $99 and $129.

You only have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 12th, to purchase tickets at the lower fares.

Click here to check out all the available flights.

