2 adults, 7 children taken to hospital after early morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nine people were taken to the hospital after crews responded to a fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 6:30 in the 500 block of South Sedgwick.

Of the nine hurt, two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation. The other seven were children. They received non-life threatening injuries.

Two rooms in the home were completely burned out. Fire crews are still working to determine how the fire started.

The Red Cross was called to help.

