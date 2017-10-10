2 adults, 7 children taken to hospital after early morning fire

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nine people were taken to the hospital after crews responded to a fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 6:30 in the 500 block of South Sedgwick.

Of the nine hurt, two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation. The other seven were children. They received non-life threatening injuries.

Two rooms in the home were completely burned out. Fire crews are still working to determine how the fire started.

The Red Cross was called to help.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s