Wichita man sentenced to 10 years for 20 thefts

By Published: Updated:
Timothy Kelly (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his involvement in 20 thefts in the several Wichita-area stores and homes.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office says 58-year-old Timothy Kelly was sentenced for two robberies, two thefts and 16 burglaries. The crimes occurred between September 2016 and July 2017.

Most of the break-ins occurred at night after he broke windows to gain entry.

Kelly was also ordered on Friday to pay $3,896 to the victims of the two robberies at the Shirkmere Apartments in June, where he attacked and injured the residents.

Prosecutors say Kelly stoles such things as candy, cigarettes, batteries and other small items from several stores.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s