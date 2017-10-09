Topeka police investigate fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police are investigating separate shootings that left one person dead and another injured.

Police on Monday responded at the same time to reports of a man wounded at a local hospital, and a man found dead in an alley in central Topeka.

Investigators believe the two shootings are related.

Police are looking for a red Fiat occupied by three black men in connection with the shooting.

The victims’ names have not been released.

