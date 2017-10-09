McAdams community given pool options

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a number of meetings and protests, we are coming full circle back to the McAdams community and their pool. City council made a decision to invest $4 million into the neighborhood and that could potentially include a new pool option.

“This has been done before, where they keep some of the original want to bring it up-to-date modern standards,” said program organizer, Cindi Donaldson. “However we aren’t as interested in cleaning up the old pool, we like the new pool options.”

Park and recreation director Troy Houtman presented four different pool designs, for the Northside. These pool layouts come equipped modern designs as well as room for growth. Donaldson said the options are a start but they still have to overcome some of the requirements the city has asked of them.

“It’s a community buy-in,” she explains. “The city said they didn’t think there were kids and families in this community that would use the pool but that’s not true. We just held an event last week and there were over 400 people who showed up.”

Donaldson added that there is documentation that proves the change in operating hours for the previous pool, made it hard for parents to get their kids there. Today there was an aquatics board meeting where the pool options were discussed.

“We would like to get things finalized before current district one councilwoman, Lavonta Williams leave,” said Park and Recreation director, Troy Houtman. “We plan to finalize a design and have more direction by January 2018.

Councilwoman Williams will meet with Houtman, this week to discuss plans moving forward.