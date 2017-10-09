KBI investigating death of baby from Ulysses

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Ulysses Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 1-year-old from Ulysses.

Last week Monday, the Ulysses Police Department received a call reporting an unresponsive toddler in the 800 block of North Stever. After law enforcement and EMS responded, Jaxon Silva, age 13 months, was transported by ambulance to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital in Ulysses. He was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The KBI responded after the Ulysses Police Department requested assistance with the investigation. On Friday, Silva was declared brain-dead as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted early this week.

