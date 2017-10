WICHITA, KSN (KSNW) – As promised the Kellogg/I-235 Interchange has reopened this morning, in time for the morning commute.

The interchange had been closed all weekend since Friday at 7PM, as part of a long term redesign of the interchange.

As part of the project this weekend, workers moved 120-foot beams into place. The overall project is expected to be completed by 2019.