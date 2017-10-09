Hometown Heroes: Red Cross volunteer delivering Kansans the gift of life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When a disaster happens, the American Red Cross is there to help. When blood donations are needed, the Red Cross answers that call too.

The organization has many great volunteers, and one of them is a Wichita man who helps to give the gift of life.

That’s why Larry Bennett is our KSN Hometown Hero of the week.

For the last 12 years, Larry Bennett has made hundreds of blood deliveries. Every month, Larry takes boxes of blood from the Red Cross headquarters in Wichita and loads them up in his van and takes them to hospitals in Kansas. Larry is rather humble.

“The lab people that I work with there often say thank you and that’s all that’s needed,” said Bennett.

Larry and his fellow Red Cross volunteers spend a lot of time on the road. He does more than just drive blood to hospitals, he’s also donated 11 gallons of it over the last 20 years. Larry and his fellow drivers are really busy delivering the gift of life.

“We generally drive more than the circumference of the earth every week from this location. At some point 1.2 million miles last year,” said Bennett.

Larry says there are certain times when he will drop everything grab a van and go.

“We also have stat runs, we get called during a shift, and they say there is a stat where are you?” said Bennett.

According to Larry, one of those stat runs helped to save a patient who was in dire need of blood. One of those stat runs, helped to save a patient in dire need of blood.

“I remember one time there was a patient at the Kansas Heart Hospital, he was on the table and he’s bleeding out, and they said we need it as fast as we can get it,” said Bennett.

Of course Larry got the blood there just in time.

Larry doesn’t consider himself a hero for what he does. Just a guy who wanted to do something to serve his community and help save lives while do it.

“Just knowing that there is a need, and we’re helping to provide that need,” said Bennett.

If you would like to nominate a “Hometown Hero” we’d love to know about them.

Send your nominations to reportit@ksn.com. Make sure you include your town and what your hero does in the community. We’ll feature these hero’s on Monday nights at 10 p.m. on KSN.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.