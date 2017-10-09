Haysville woman in shock after her dog is shot and found in a ditch

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a case of animal cruelty. It happened Sunday night.

The dog is named Blue. The owner, Angela Monjaras, posted on Facebook about Blue missing. A neighbor called the owner who saw the dog laying in a ditch near 95th South and Hillside. Monjares said the dog was dragged and shot. She contacted authorities.

A deputy said the dog was shot multiple times. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 316-660-5300.

