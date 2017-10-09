Give a Little: Noah

Mark Davidson joins Noah for a slimy experience as we get to know more about this waiting Little.

Meet the 10 year old isn't scared of a little slime.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are so many things you can do with a Little Brother or Little Sister. Maybe it’s an afternoon at the park or baking cookies or a trip to the zoo. We’ve shared all those adventures with kids looking for mentors, but this month’s Give a Little marks a first as we joined 10-year-old Noah to make slime.

“It says pour out an entire four-ounce bottle of Elmer’s glue,” I read… which sounds like a teacher’s worst nightmare. But as Noah and I would discover, it was the first step in making a magical concoction.

Add a little baking soda and stir vigorously. Food coloring provides the perfect tint, but the secret ingredient is a few squirts of contact solution.

Noah described the finished product as, “Cool and smushy.”

We had so much fun we decided to make a second batch. But, we also took a break to get to know a little more about this good-natured guy. He tells us his friends would describe him as, “Nice, fun and cool.”

He also enjoys video games and has a pretty long list of things he’d like to do outside with a Big.

“I would like to let him play soccer with me,” he told us. When I asked if he’d beat him, Noah confidently replied, “Yes.”

But he also sees the importance of balancing sports with school and knows a Big Brother would also be good for that.

“(I would) make him help me with my homework,” he said.

As you can see, he doesn’t ask for much from a Big: just someone to have fun with, someone to study with and maybe someone who’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

If you’d like more information on getting matched with Noah or joining Big Brothers Big Sisters, call 1-888-KS-4-BIGS or go to http://www.kansasbigs.org.

