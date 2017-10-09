Garden City man killed after Jeep collides with his motorcycle

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said a 67-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident with a Jeep. It happened Saturday evening around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fleming Street.

Officers arrived and located Robert Becker of Garden City dead. Police said the investigation revealed that Becker was driving a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Fleming Street when he was rear-ended by a 2002 Jeep Liberty.

Garden City police said they arrested the driver of the Jeep after he showed sings of impairment. According to Finney County Jail records, 31-year-old Bashir Omar was booked on allegations of second-degree murder, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community for those who witnessed the incident. You should call the department at 620-276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers 620-275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

