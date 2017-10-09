Authorities arrest Great Bend man with $8K in meth

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Great Bend arrested a 34-year-old man after he was allegedly carrying meth. It happened Thursday night around 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of North Washington

The sheriff’s department said the car was stopped for driving left of center. When the deputy contacted the driver, it was discovered he had a warrant for failing to appear in court. During the investigation, the deputy discovered nearly a half a pound of suspected meth with an estimated street value of nearly $8,000. Scales and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The driver was identified as Darrin Halzle of Great Bend. He was arrested for the warrant and has also been booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Barton County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.

