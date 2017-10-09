Arrest made in Snapchat rape

KSL-TV Published: Updated:

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KSL/NBC News) – A Grantsville, Utah man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl after luring her to his home using Snapchat.

Dakota L. Parker, 29, is charged with rape of a child and sodomy on a child, first-degree felonies; and with sex abuse of a child and two counts of enticing a minor over the internet, second-degree felonies.

The girl told police she met Parker online he took her to his home in Grantsville on September 27. Once there, “he gave her something and she woke up naked the next morning,” according to court documents.

The girl told police that she had chatted with Parker on Snapchat, and she and her mother gave Grantsville City police detective Lydon Allred access to her account, according to the probable cause statement. Allred then posed as the girl on Snapchat and agreed to another meeting with Parker.

