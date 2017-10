CASSODAY, Kan. (KSNW) – Three Kansas Turnpike Authority employees were injured by a lightning strike Monday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 92. Cassoday fire reports the employees were in a vehicle.

Two people received serious injuries. The other was non-serious.

