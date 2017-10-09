1 of 3 red panda cubs at Garden City zoo is euthanized

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – One of three red panda cubs born in August at a Garden City zoo was euthanized Friday.

Last week, officials at the Lee Richardson Zoo noted that one was losing weight rather than gaining and lagging substantially behind his brothers. Supplemental feedings were not successful. The cub was moved to the veterinary clinic for the tube feeding but didn’t rebound.

Zoo curator Sarah Coleman says the other two cubs are doing well. The mother, Ember, and her two cubs are expected to stay indoors until late October or early November.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.