Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks new beginning for health center in Ashland

ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – It was standing room only for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new health center in Ashland on Sunday.

The new facility houses the hospital, clinic and senior living center all under one roof.

Some officials said the old building was not meeting the needs of the community.

“We seem to battle a building on a regular basis of boilers going down, temperature fluctuations or unable to keep a constant temperature, small bathrooms that wouldn’t allow walkers or wheelchairs into the bathroom,” said CEO of Ashland Health Center Michael Mages.

Senator Jerry Moran attended the ceremony which was on the 90th anniversary of the opening of Ashland’s original health center. Hospital officials hope the new facility will help attract another physician to the rural community.

