Reno Co. authorities searching for 2 suspects after police chase

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County authorities are looking for two individuals after a police chase Saturday afternoon.

According to Reno County Sheriff’s Office officials, a Reno County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop Saturday afternoon when the deputy noticed a driver with a felony warrant. A chase ensued after the driver did not stop.

The chase ended near Partridge Road and Irish Creed Road when the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Reno County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol and a tracking dog did an extensive search of the area but could not find the two individuals.

Authorities said there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

