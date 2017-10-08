Newton restaurant holds buffet to send support to Puerto Rico

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans are continuing to send support to Puerto Rico.

The Acapulco Restaurant in Newton hosted an all-you-can-eat buffet to raise money, and the restaurant was also taking donations of supplies. The public stepped up in a big way to help with hurricane relief.

“As soon as they found out what time we were going to be open within 30 minutes to an hour we had lots of donations rolling in – cash, food, water, dog food, diapers – all that’s stuff that’s needed in these areas,” said Yesenia Espada, the organizer of the event.

The restaurant said in addition to the supplies it is collecting to ship to Puerto Rico, all of the net profits from the buffet will go to help out.

