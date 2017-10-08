Fight over cell phone leads to stabbing at South Broadway motel

The scene of stabbing that left one person in critical condition Sunday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 41-year-old man was stabbed after a fight over a cell phone. The stabbing happened Sunday evening around 6:30 in the 1600 block of S. Broadway at the Frontier Motel.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 25-year-old woman at the Sav-A-Lot store.

“She stated she was at the Frontier hotel with a 41-year-old male. The victim said the suspect became upset about a cell phone and struck her in the face multiple times and choked her,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “She used a pocket knife to stab the suspect in the leg.”

The suspect was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released.  He was arrested for aggravated battery and domestic violence.

The woman was also transported to the hospital to be checked for her injuries.

