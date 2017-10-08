‘Blade Runner 2049’ pulls in older guys, but few others

By Published:
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Harrison Ford in a scene from "Blade Runner 2049." (Stephen Vaughan/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – “Blade Runner 2049” opened surprisingly weakly at the North American box office, debuting with an estimated $31.5 million.

That’s a disappointing start for a highly touted, well-reviewed sequel that cost at least $155 million to make. Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures, which collaborated on the Alcon Entertainment production, had targeted closer to a $50 million opening.

The problem “Blade runner 2049” ran into is clear from opening-weekend data. The audience was overwhelmingly male and over the age of 25. “Blade Runner 2049,” starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, failed to pull in moviegoers beyond fans of the 1982 original.

The Kate Winslet-Idris Elba adventure romance “The Mountain Between Us” debuted in second with $10.1 million. The horror hit “It” followed in third with $9.7 million in its fifth week.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s