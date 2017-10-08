19 year old dies in three-vehicle crash

KISMET, Kan. (KSNW) – A three-vehicle crash involving a semi has left one person dead in west Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, it happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of U54 and Delaware, in the town of Kismet.

Kismet is a little over 60 miles south of Garden City.

Troopers say 19-year-old Clayton Klein was driving east on U54 when he failed to yield for a truck, rear-ending the vehicle.

The impact sent Klein across the center lane.

The man was then struck by a semi heading in the opposite direction, knocking Klein into a ditch.

The 19 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report shows no one else was harmed in the crash.