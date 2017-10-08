11-year-old Lakin girl killed in Gray County crash

By Published: Updated:

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One child died and three people were injured after a car crash in Gray County Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at the U-56 and K-23 Junction. That is approximately five miles east of Montezuma.

A 48-year-old Lakin woman was traveling in an Oldsmobile southbound on K-23 and failed to stop at the stop sign. Another vehicle struck the Oldsmobile  in the intersection.

An 11-year-old girl from Lakin was killed in the crash. Three people were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s