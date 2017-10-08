11-year-old Lakin girl killed in Gray County crash

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One child died and three people were injured after a car crash in Gray County Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at the U-56 and K-23 Junction. That is approximately five miles east of Montezuma.

A 48-year-old Lakin woman was traveling in an Oldsmobile southbound on K-23 and failed to stop at the stop sign. Another vehicle struck the Oldsmobile in the intersection.

An 11-year-old girl from Lakin was killed in the crash. Three people were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

