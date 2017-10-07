Sun City man killed in officer-involved shooting

SUN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Sun City.

According to authorities, a man was threatening individuals with a gun outside a bar in Sun City. When officers arrived, bystanders said the man had left the area.

After searching for the man, officers found him in the 200 block of Main Street in a shed. At the time, three members of the Barber County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. Officials said the man exited the shed and did not comply with commands given by the deputies. One deputy fired a less-lethal bean bag round toward the man, hitting him.

Officers and EMS provided medical treatment on the man, however, he died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Steven Myers, 42, of Sun City.

No officers were injured during the incident. The KBI will conduct a thorough investigation.

