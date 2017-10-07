Sun City man killed in officer-involved shooting

By Published: Updated:

SUN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Sun City.

According to authorities, a man was threatening individuals with a gun outside a bar in Sun City. When officers arrived, bystanders said the man had left the area.

After searching for the man, officers found him in the 200 block of Main Street in a shed. At the time, three members of the Barber County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. Officials said the man exited the shed and did not comply with commands given by the deputies. One deputy fired a less-lethal bean bag round toward the man, hitting him.

Officers and EMS provided medical treatment on the man, however, he died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Steven Myers, 42, of Sun City.

No officers were injured during the incident. The KBI will conduct a thorough investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s