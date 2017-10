WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Railers are one of the best volleyball teams in Kansas, and they showed it today at the Derby Volleyball Invitational.

The Railers won in straight sets against Derby in the semifinals, before falling to Washburn Rural in a tough three-set match in the championship game. Derby bounced back from its loss to Newton with a win over Maize South in the third-place game.