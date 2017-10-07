Kansas State falls to Texas 40-34 in double overtime

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas running back Chris Warren III scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second overtime when the powerful running back moved a pile of Kansas State tacklers across the goal line, sending the Longhorns to 40-34 win Saturday night.

Warren appeared to be stopped short, but refused to go down and kept pushing his 250 pounds forward. Helped by a push of the pile by his teammates, Warren bowled into end zone, taking several Wildcats with him.

The touchdown came after Kansas State’s Matthew McCrane missed a 53-yard field goal attempt that bounced off the left upright.

The win puts Texas (3-2) at 2-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2013, the last time the Longhorns played for the league crown.

Freshman Sam Ehlinger passed for 380 yards and two touchdowns in his third career start for Texas. He also ran for 107 yards, using his legs for big gains on the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter and to set up Warren’s game-winning score in overtime.

Kansas State (3-2, 1-1) quarterback Jesse Ertz threw touchdown passes of 82 and 12 yards to Dalton Schoen in the first half. But Ertz took himself out of the game after an awkward trip and fall on a short run in the third quarter. The Wildcats trailed but Alex Delton came in and ran for the tying touchdown and later drove the Wildcats to a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter. Delton also ran for a touchdown in the first overtime.

THE TAKEWAY

The Wildcats will feel like they let a tough road win get away. The Wildcats led by 10 in the first half and had fought back to lead again in the fourth. But the Wildcats’ typically stout defense gave up big chunks of ground to Ehlinger late as the Longhorns sent the game to overtime. Delton gave them a boost with his legs late, but the Wildcats could have used Ertz’ arm in overtime.

The Texas offense is growing up behind Ehlinger, who is now 2-1 as starter and seems to get more comfortable with every throw. While Texas has said Shane Buechele has been dogged with shoulder and ankle injuries this season, Ehlinger is becoming the leader of the Longhorns offense and gives them a powerful running dimension when plays break down.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts No. 8 TCU next Saturday.

Texas plays No. 3 Oklahoma in Dallas in the annual Red River.