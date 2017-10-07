Kansas City, Kansas, police get more body, street cameras

By Published:
Body camera. (Media General photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A new federal grant will mean more body cameras for Kansas City, Kansas police.

The police department said the $342,000 grant from the U.S. Justice Department will buy body cameras for 228 officers.

A separate $499,402 grant will fund up to 25 more intersections to the video camera network, with crime prevention areas as the top priority.

Last year, the Unified Government spent $500,000 to build a fiber network to download and transmit video from the cameras. Earlier this year, the government approved another $300,000 to buy the cameras. The new grant will fund the purchase of even more cameras.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s