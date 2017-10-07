Kansas City, Kansas, police get more body, street cameras

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A new federal grant will mean more body cameras for Kansas City, Kansas police.

The police department said the $342,000 grant from the U.S. Justice Department will buy body cameras for 228 officers.

A separate $499,402 grant will fund up to 25 more intersections to the video camera network, with crime prevention areas as the top priority.

Last year, the Unified Government spent $500,000 to build a fiber network to download and transmit video from the cameras. Earlier this year, the government approved another $300,000 to buy the cameras. The new grant will fund the purchase of even more cameras.

