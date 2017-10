WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs have a big target on their back as the NFL’s only undefeated team. Tomorrow, they put that perfect record on the line against Houston.

The game will be a prime-time matchup, starting at 7:30 p.m. on KSN. The Chiefs are rolling on both offense and defense, but expect things to be a bit more difficult on the offensive side of the ball tomorrow against a tough Texans defense.