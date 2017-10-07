Dogs and their owners flock to Wichita for Woofstock 2017

By Published:
This puppy was just one of the thousands of attendees at this year's Woofstock. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of dogs and their owners flocked to the Sedgwick County Park Saturday.

Today, Wichita celebrated Woofstock 2017. It’s the Kansas Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with more than 10,000 attendees. And it’s a spectacular show of Wichita pride, with nearly 500 volunteers pitching in to help make the event a success.

KSN is a proud sponsor of this year’s Woofstock. All proceeds raised today provide care and compassion for over 15,000 animals in the Wichita area.

For more information on the yearly event, click here.

