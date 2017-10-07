BOOtanica packs in fun for family friendly event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a ghoulish good time at Botanica, or as it was called today, Bootanica.

The community garden center’s biggest family friendly event took place on Saturday. There were lots of activities for families, like face painting, a petting zoo where miniature cows donned super hero costumes, and there was a pumpkin patch.

Kids were able to paint their very own Jack-O-Lantern. Visitors also had the chance to brave some creepy, crawly bugs.

“If you’re really brave, you can try to eat a cricket,” said Kathy Sweeney, Director of Special Events for Botanica. “They’re supposed to be high in protein.”

The all-day event featured several live performances of songs from The Little Mermaid and other popular children’s musicals. And, of course, there were plenty of cool and crazy costumes.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.