Augusta official retires after being placed on leave

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyler Brewer has officially retired as Director of Public Safety in Augusta.

In a statement sent to KSN, Mayor Matt Childers said:

“Yesterday we formally announced the retirement of Tyler Brewer, effective September 30th, 2017. Chief Brewer served the City of Augusta as its Director of Public Safety for the past 14 years. In that time he was a valued member of our team. We appreciate his efforts and thank him for his service throughout the years.”

Brewer had been on administrative leave since the beginning of September, although officials have not said why.

Mayor Childers said Major Ray Marbut with the Augusta Public Safety Department has been named Interim Director of Public Safety. Marbut will hold the position until a permanent Director is selected.

