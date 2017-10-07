Augusta official retires after being placed on leave

By Published:
Tyler Brewer (Photo courtesy Augusta Department of Public Safety)

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyler Brewer has officially retired as Director of Public Safety in Augusta.

In a statement sent to KSN, Mayor Matt Childers said:

“Yesterday we formally announced the retirement of Tyler Brewer, effective September 30th, 2017. Chief Brewer served the City of Augusta as its Director of Public Safety for the past 14 years. In that time he was a valued member of our team. We appreciate his efforts and thank him for his service throughout the years.”

Brewer had been on administrative leave since the beginning of September, although officials have not said why.

Mayor Childers said Major Ray Marbut with the Augusta Public Safety Department has been named Interim Director of Public Safety. Marbut will hold the position until a permanent Director is selected.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s