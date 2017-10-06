Storm blows roof off of elementary school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The storm only lasted a few minutes but that was long enough to cause a good amount of damage.

Tree limbs caused damage to multiple vehicles. Now, the cleanup.

“It fell on her van,” said Jonathan Wehkamp about a fallen tree. “On top of her van.”

Wehkamp spent the evening helping his family clean up tree limbs in the front yard, after a tree fell on his soon-to-be sister-in-law’s car..

“It broke in the back window and smashed the top pretty good, so I don’t know. It might be totaled, but we’ll see. More than likely it is.”

While damage levels vary, Georgia Matthews Elementary might have gotten some of the worst of it.

“We have almost a quarter of the building,” said John Geist, the Facilities Director for USD 457. “It’s probably, I don’t know. It’s hard to say the square footage, but blew a rooftop unit off and pulled some of the roof off with it.”

He says parents of students at the school should not worry.

“I think we can have it ready for school on Monday,” said Geist. “It won’t be back together 100 percent, but it’ll be safe and secure for the students to come in.”

He also says a power pole is leaning over Gertrude Walker Elementary but that the city is already taking care of it.