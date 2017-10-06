SCAM ALERT: Callers threatening arrest in exchange for money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Scammers have been calling local residents claiming the callers are from the District Attorney’s Office threatening to arrest the residents for embezzling money.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, the scammer asks the consumer for money because they’ve been charged for embezzlement crimes. The scammers then insist the consumers call a number with an 866 area code.

A Wichita man said he called the number on his phone and talked to someone claiming to be a “process server.” The process server then transferred the caller to a “detective.”

Once the man spoke with the detective, the detective offered to schedule a meeting with the DA after receiving a $318 payment.

Bennett said no one in the District Attorney’s Office will ever call consumers asking for money.

If you would like to contact the Consumer Protection Division of the District Attorney’s Office, call 316-660-3653.

