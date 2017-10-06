Kansas veterans get ‘welcome home’ celebration after honor flight

36 Kansas veterans took the trip of a lifetime this week to our Nation’s Capital.

Some family and friends traveled with the group on Honor Flight 53, and those who couldn’t go with, helped welcome them home.

World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans landed in Wichita Friday morning, where they were greeted by people thankful for their service.

“It was very emotional,” said George Lucas of Meade.

“We give them their Wichita hero’s welcome home, a welcome home a lot of them never receive,” said Herb Duncan, Volunteer and Fundraising Coordinator.

It’s the grand finale to a trip veterans say they cherish. The honor flight takes veterans to Washington D.C. where they’re able to visit war memorials. For veterans Charles and Donald Lee, it was an unforgettable father son trip.

“I couldn’t believe it, I can’t explain it, it’s just too much,” said Charles Lee of Wichita.

“I had fun, I hope he did and I love him,” said Donald Lee of Topeka.

For others, it’s brought them back in time.

“Going on this trip has made me be 9 foot tall and twenty years younger,” said Gene Butterfield, Dodge City.

Something Butterfield feels every veteran should experience.

Its contributions from the public that make these flights possible for so many veterans across the state.

