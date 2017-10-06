Indiana couple arrested after child kept in cage

WFIE / Aesia Toliver Published:

HUNTINGBURG, Ind., (WFIE) — An Indiana couple is accused of repeatedly locking a child in what authorities called a “closet cage.”

Huntingburg dentist Dr. Alan Friz and his wife Aimee were arrested after deputies responded to a call reporting an unruly child at their home.

The responding deputies talked to the juvenile and then requested assistance from the children services. After the social workers talked to the juvenile, the sheriff’s office says a search warrant for the home was granted.

During the search, a closet area of a bedroom was found to have been converted into a lockable cage where the child was kept for extended periods of time.

