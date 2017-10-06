Hail in Hodgeman County causes damage

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms are affecting much of the state today and through the night. So far, one of the hardest hit areas is Hodgeman County.

According to Hodgeman County Emergency Manager Mike Burke, approximately 15 to 20 power poles are down between Jetmore and Hanston. Trees are damaged and privacy fences are also down.

K-156 is now closed from Jetmore to Hanston.

Golf ball and tennis ball sized hail has also been reported.

