Friday Football Fever: Week 6 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Buhler vs. Augusta. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday’s games.
You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.
This week’s video highlights include:
- Buhler vs. Augusta
- Garden City vs. Wichita Northwest
- Wichita Heights vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Wichita South vs. Bishop Carroll
- Wichita North vs. Wichita West
- Haysville Campus vs. Maize
- Newton vs. Andover
- Valley Center vs. Goddard-Eisenhower
- Mulvane vs. Conway Springs
- Andale vs. Wichita Collegiate