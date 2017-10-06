Court documents reveal new details in shooting of KDOR employee

By Published:
Ricky Wirths (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New details have been released in the shooting of a KDOR employee in a Wichita tax office last month.

Cortney Holloway was shot multiple times in the tax office September 19. He was recently released from the hospital after receiving treatment for his critical injuries.

According to the court documents released Friday, Ricky Wirths walked into the tax office in Wichita and stood at the front door, holding a portfolio that was black in color.

Wirths was allowed access into the building and requested to speak with Cortney Holloway. Holloway had been at Wirths’ home earlier in the day performing a seizure of assets. According to the documents, Wirths did not seem agitated or distraught before being allowed access into the office.

Once Holloway approached Wirths in the office, Wirths asked him why he took his money and other belongings. Then, Wirths produced a .45 caliber handgun from inside the portfolio he was carrying and began firing at Holloway.

The documents show Holloway suffered gunshot wounds to the right side of his upper chest, his left thigh, his left middle finger and his right arm.

According to the court papers, an acquaintance of Ricky Wirths received a phone call from Wirths after the incident. Wirths told the acquaintance “Take care of my employees and kids because I just killed a guy.” Wirths continued to tell the acquaintance, “No, I’m serious. I’m done. I lost it.”

Law enforcement officers encountered Wirths as he was driving his truck near his home. Wirths abruptly stopped his truck and got out of the vehicle. He then told officers that he was turning himself in.

Ricky Wirths has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s