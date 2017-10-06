Court documents reveal new details in shooting of KDOR employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New details have been released in the shooting of a KDOR employee in a Wichita tax office last month.

Cortney Holloway was shot multiple times in the tax office September 19. He was recently released from the hospital after receiving treatment for his critical injuries.

According to the court documents released Friday, Ricky Wirths walked into the tax office in Wichita and stood at the front door, holding a portfolio that was black in color.

Wirths was allowed access into the building and requested to speak with Cortney Holloway. Holloway had been at Wirths’ home earlier in the day performing a seizure of assets. According to the documents, Wirths did not seem agitated or distraught before being allowed access into the office.

Once Holloway approached Wirths in the office, Wirths asked him why he took his money and other belongings. Then, Wirths produced a .45 caliber handgun from inside the portfolio he was carrying and began firing at Holloway.

The documents show Holloway suffered gunshot wounds to the right side of his upper chest, his left thigh, his left middle finger and his right arm.

According to the court papers, an acquaintance of Ricky Wirths received a phone call from Wirths after the incident. Wirths told the acquaintance “Take care of my employees and kids because I just killed a guy.” Wirths continued to tell the acquaintance, “No, I’m serious. I’m done. I lost it.”

Law enforcement officers encountered Wirths as he was driving his truck near his home. Wirths abruptly stopped his truck and got out of the vehicle. He then told officers that he was turning himself in.

Ricky Wirths has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

