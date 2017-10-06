Caught on Camera: California deputy attacked

FRENCH CAMP, Ca., (KCRA) — Cell phone video shows a California sheriff’s deputy being chased by a suspect, attacked and then nearly run over.

Jewel Armstrong said she was working security at the Mountain House Costco when she saw a man in a black car on the store’s property. She asked the man to leave and he left the store’s property.

However, Armstrong said the man was still blocking the way into the store’s loading area, so she called the sheriff’s office for help.

“As a security officer, everything that I did, I tried to observe and report and give, to the best of my abilities, the knowledge to the police officers before hand,” she said.

Armstrong said when the deputy arrived, the man’s behavior became more combative. That’s when Armstrong took out her phone and started recording.

In the nearly 2-minute video, the deputy is seen repeatedly telling the man to get on the ground. At one point, the man seems to lie down but then jumps back up.

The man then walks toward a black car and opens the driver’s side door, refusing to follow the deputy’s orders to get on the ground. When the deputy walks up to the car to close the door, the man pushes the deputy.

The deputy then uses a stun gun on the man, trying to subdue him. After he is hit with the stun gun, the man yells and charges at the deputy. The deputy runs as the man pursues him.

