Woman held up in grocery store parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was held up in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday evening.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the 41-year-old woman was at her car after leaving the store when a man in his early 20’s approached her, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse.

The man took the woman’s purse then fled on foot.

Police are asking for the public’s help. The man is described as early 20’s, approximately 5′ 6″ tall, 120 lbs with brown hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call detectives at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Police warn that if someone feels uncomfortable or fears something isn’t right when going to their car, they should return to the store and ask for help or call 911.