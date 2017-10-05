Woman held up in grocery store parking lot

KSNW-TV Published:
KSN File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was held up in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday evening.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the 41-year-old woman was at her car after leaving the store when a man in his early 20’s approached her, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse.

The man took the woman’s purse then fled on foot.

Police are asking for the public’s help. The man is described as early 20’s, approximately 5′ 6″ tall, 120 lbs with brown hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call detectives at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Police warn that if someone feels uncomfortable or fears something isn’t right when going to their car, they should return to the store and ask for help or call 911.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s