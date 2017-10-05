Wichita chase ends in arrest and recovery of stolen car

KSNW-TV Published:
(KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An early morning chase Thursday ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old and the recovery of a stolen Honda.

Wichita Police were on patrol early Thursday when they tried to stop a car for not yielding while pulling out of a private driveway. The driver of the silver Honda refused to stop and police continued to follow the driver at “minimal speeds”, according to Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The 19-year-old man driving the Honda struck a privacy fence and street sign before driving into the Calvary Cemetary in the 600 block of South Vassar where he struck two headstones.

The driver the fled the car and foot and was quickly apprehended.

Police say the driver was in possession of multiple keys belonging to several different makes and models of cars.

The man was arrested for auto theft, criminal damage to property, felony pursuit and other traffic charges.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s