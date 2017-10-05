Wichita cancer patient finds new hope thanks to strangers’ creativity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita cancer patient has found new hope thanks to a group of strangers and their creativity.

“It is kind of cool to see all of the people that support from different areas and it’s just really nice to see that there’s people that care out there,” said Caleb Moraine.

Caleb, 19, was like any teenager. He enjoyed playing baseball, spending time with his friends and taking part in his school’s marching band, but in 2014 Caleb’s life took a turn for the worst.

“I was doing OK. I just noticed in weights class that I was having some pain and it just kept getting worse and worse,” Caleb said.

Caleb was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in 2014. He was 16 years old at the time.

“It’s a phone call no parent ever wants to experience. It was heartbreaking,” said Caleb’s mom Renee Moraine.

The music lover would spend months in the hospital. He would undergo radiation, chemotherapy and other forms of treatment.

“In 2014, he spent 168 days in the hospital,” Moraine said. “He has been flown up to KU eight times by Eagle Med.”

Caleb spent the year of 2015 in remission. However, two years after his initial diagnosis Caleb relapsed.

“This time the Ewing’s had come back to the other hip, the pelvis, his back and his skull. He had three tumors on his skull, but one was large and was pressing inward on his brain so they immediately did a craniotomy and they removed the left side of his skull,” Moraine said.

Caleb is now in hospice care and spends a majority of his time at his Wichita home. When he’s not at home, he said he likes to go to the Sedgwick County park and take photos. It was during a trip to the park Caleb said he found a painted rock with the saying ICT Rocks on the back.

“We looked and we thought this might be fun to do, so we started painting rocks and we have decided to start a rock garden of the kindness rocks for Caleb,” said Renee.

Renee put a call on Facebook telling people Caleb’s story and how much he enjoys finding painted rocks around town and on trips. Soon after, people from all over the nation started sending rocks and inspirational messages to Caleb.

“There have been some days the mailman has brought a box and he leaves it on the porch and he replenishes it the next day,” Moraine said. “We have rocks from Florida, Texas, California, Washington, Tennessee.”

Caleb said the rocks give him hope and strength to keep battling the cancer.

“It’s meant a lot. The rocks help brighten my day,” he said. “It helps out a lot and keeps me going each day.”

“Just to know that they did something special for him and when they put a smile on his face. it just brings joy to me,” Renee said.

Caleb has received more than 200 rocks. His mom is now working to create a garden in the family’s backyard to showcase all of them.

If you would like to send Caleb rocks, you can send them to: 1489 N Morgantown Ave Wichita, KS 67212

