Victim injured in Butler Co. home explosion dies

By Published: Updated:
Butler County crews responded to a home explosion Monday afternoon. (KSN Photo Raoul Cortez)

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to authorities at Via Christi, the victim of the Butler County home explosion September 11 has died.

Authorities in Butler County said a propane leak caused the Butler County home to explode.

The explosion happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Southwest 155th Street, northeast of Rose Hill.

When EMS arrived, they found 67-year-old James Horn who had been burned. He was transported to St Francis Hospital and is currently recovering in the burn unit.

