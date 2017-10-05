Victim injured in Butler Co. home explosion dies

Related Coverage Propane leak the cause of Butler County house explosion

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to authorities at Via Christi, the victim of the Butler County home explosion September 11 has died.

Authorities in Butler County said a propane leak caused the Butler County home to explode.

The explosion happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Southwest 155th Street, northeast of Rose Hill.

When EMS arrived, they found 67-year-old James Horn who had been burned. He was transported to St Francis Hospital and is currently recovering in the burn unit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.