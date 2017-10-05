Police officers respond after toy gun brought on bus in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A girl was taken off of a bus in Newton Thursday after the bus driver saw her with what appeared to be a gun.

The driver pulled the bus over and called the school district’s transportation office. Police officers were then dispatched to the scene where they found the girl with a toy gun. They escorted the girl across the street to the school district offices.

District officials called the girl’s parents and notified them of the incident. Officers also conducted a search of the bus. No weapons were found.

The school district said it is handling the incident.

