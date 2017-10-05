P!nk to perform in Wichita

Promotional video provided by INTRUST Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — INTRUST Bank Arena announced Thursday that P!nk will be coming to Wichita on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

The show will be part of the artist’s “Beautiful Trauma” tour to promote her new album, due out on October 13, 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 13 to the general public and can be purchased online at http://www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. Ticket prices range from $47.45 to $207.45.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 10th at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12th at 10pm local time.

Since her debut in 2000, P!nk has released six studio albums, 1 greatest hits album and has had 15 singles in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with four gaining the number 1 spot.

RELATED LINKS: